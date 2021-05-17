Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 360, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-4897
Michigan Urological Institute22250 Providence Dr Ste 203, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-4897
Comprehensive Urology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 105, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 406-1089
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-4897
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Dr. O'Connor has been my urologist for over a decade. Highly skilled as a physician, he also listens well and considers the patient's needs as an individual. Because he is in high demand, he may not have appointments immediately available for follow-up, but he is well worth the wait!
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1528011830
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
