Dr. Jeffrey Obron, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (86)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Obron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

Dr. Obron works at Jeffrey G. Obron, PLLC in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey G. Obron, PLLC
    6079 W Maple Rd Ste 110, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 592-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Chandler Group
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Obron for over 35 years. His office is over 30 miles from my home, but I will continue to make the drive because I feel that comfortable and know I'm in good hands. Dr. Obron is very attentive to his patients needs and concerns. He makes you feel comfortable and is very easy to talk to. I have shared things with him that no one else knows, but God. :) His office staff is kind and as an added touch, for any test results, Dr. Obron calls personally. Highly recommended!
    Jennifer T — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Obron, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972533032
    Education & Certifications

    • Sinai Hosp-Detroit
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Obron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obron works at Jeffrey G. Obron, PLLC in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Obron’s profile.

    Dr. Obron has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Obron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

