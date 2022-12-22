Dr. Jeffrey Obron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Obron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Jeffrey G. Obron, PLLC6079 W Maple Rd Ste 110, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 592-7400
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
I have been seeing Dr. Obron for over 35 years. His office is over 30 miles from my home, but I will continue to make the drive because I feel that comfortable and know I'm in good hands. Dr. Obron is very attentive to his patients needs and concerns. He makes you feel comfortable and is very easy to talk to. I have shared things with him that no one else knows, but God. :) His office staff is kind and as an added touch, for any test results, Dr. Obron calls personally. Highly recommended!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Sinai Hosp-Detroit
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
Dr. Obron has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obron accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obron has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Obron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obron.
