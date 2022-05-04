Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Oberman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Oberman works at ReFocus Eye Health in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT and Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.