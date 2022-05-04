Dr. Jeffrey Oberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Oberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Oberman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Oberman works at
Locations
-
1
ReFocus Eye Health1 Sasco Hill Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (855) 835-1900
-
2
Opticare40 Cross St, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 845-2020
-
3
Opticare877 Post Rd E, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-5585
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberman?
I want to express my thanks both to Dr. Oberman, the office personal and the surgical unit staff for an excellent job and a prefect experience with my cataract surgery. Who wouldn't be squeamish ... but everyone was very supportive, positive and reassuring through out the entire process and in the end - like they all said - this is an easy one and they were right. Thank you all for a job well done.
About Dr. Jeffrey Oberman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1033171608
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- City University NY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberman works at
Dr. Oberman has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.