Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nugent works at Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.