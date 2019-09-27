Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic8610 Technology Way, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 826-4900
Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic3086 Silver Sage Dr, Carson City, NV 89701 Directions (775) 826-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has been going to Northern Nevada allergy for over 3 years. I have four children and three of them see Dr. Nugent. He is awesome at making the kids feel comfortable. We love the people in the office especially Tori. They have been efficient with helping us schedule multiple appointment. The office is clean and comfortable. We are very pleased with the service which we have received.
About Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nugent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nugent works at
Dr. Nugent has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nugent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.
