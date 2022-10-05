Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nudelman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nudelman works at Champaign Dental Group in Amityville, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.