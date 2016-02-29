Dr. Jeffrey North, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. North is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey North, MD
Dr. Jeffrey North, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University of New York, Buffalo.
Einstein Practice Plan, Inc60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Medical Arts Building609 W Germantown Pike Ste 240, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (484) 622-7470
I have been a patient of Dr. North's for several years. He is one of the best DR. I have ever had.He completely takes his time with his patients and explains explains everything thoroughly. I trust him. He has gotten me back walking,up on my feet and pain free several times throughout my years as his patience.
About Dr. Jeffrey North, MD
- State University of New York, Buffalo
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. North has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. North has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. North has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. North on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. North. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. North.
