Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Norris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Norris works at Northwest Suburban Urologists in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Buffalo Grove, IL, Hoffman Estates, IL and Mount Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.