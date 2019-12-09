Dr. Jeffrey Nix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nix, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nix, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Nix works at
Locations
-
1
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 945-0254Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
University of Alabama at Birmingham-Department of Urology, Birmingham, AL1720 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 996-8765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nix?
Great
About Dr. Jeffrey Nix, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1215159843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nix has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nix accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nix works at
Dr. Nix has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nix on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nix.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.