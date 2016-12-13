Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nipper, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Nipper works at Ams Maple Grove LLC in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.