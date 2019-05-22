Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Nielsen works at Metrolina Nephrology Assoc Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.