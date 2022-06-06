Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Nielsen works at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.