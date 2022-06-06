Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Locations
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 362-5118Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a past patient. Thirty years ago Dr Nielsen did my bowl obstruction surgery; today I am 70 years old and have not forgotten how he cared for me made sure all went well after surgery!!! Just wanted to say: Thank You!
About Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386642593
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielsen works at
Dr. Nielsen has seen patients for Ileus, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
