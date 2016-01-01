Dr. Jeffrey Niedziela, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Niedziela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Niedziela, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Niedziela, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pewaukee, WI.
Dr. Niedziela works at
Locations
-
1
Capitol135 Capitol Dr, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 691-3931
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Scion Dental
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Niedziela?
About Dr. Jeffrey Niedziela, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164436614
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Niedziela has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niedziela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Niedziela using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Niedziela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Niedziela works at
280 patients have reviewed Dr. Niedziela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Niedziela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Niedziela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Niedziela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.