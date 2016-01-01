Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nichols works at Gouverneur Department Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

