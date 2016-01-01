Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
-
1
New Gouverneur Hospital S N F227 Madison St, New York, NY 10002 Directions (212) 238-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
About Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1457562225
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection and Acute, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nichols has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.