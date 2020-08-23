Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Newman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at Cardinal Medical Center Inc. in Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.