Dr. Jeffrey Neustadt, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Neustadt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
St. Petersburg Office625 6th Ave S Ste 450, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 898-2663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Tampa Office3440 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 879-2663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neustadt is by far the best surgeon ever! His bedside manner and explicit details with my son’s football injury made it easy for me to understand. I would recommend this surgeon to anyone looking for A+ care for their child.
About Dr. Jeffrey Neustadt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tex Scottish Rite Hosp For Children
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Mc
- Tucson Hosps Med Ed Prgm
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Amherst College
- Orthopedic Surgery
