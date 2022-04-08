Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nerad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Nerad works at
Locations
CINCINNATI EYE INSTITUTE - Edgewood580 S Loop Rd Ste 200, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (513) 984-5133
Cincinnati Eye Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 1700, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7290
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
After meeting him for the first time you feel like he’s an old friend. I felt like he was more concerned about doing a good job and making me happy than he was about the money I would definitely tell anyone this is a doctor you would want to see
Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1023019262
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
