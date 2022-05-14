Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Locations
1
Center for Living Well960 BACK STAGE LN, Orlando, FL 32830 Directions (407) 934-4100
2
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks6909 Old Highway 441 S Ste 300, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions (352) 415-2636
3
West Orange Family Medical Care1002 S Dillard St Ste 102, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 877-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens, doesn't judge, is wicked smart, and has helped me a ton.
About Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1295036697
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- George Fox University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.