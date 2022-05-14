See All Family Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO

Family Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.

Dr. Nelson works at Center For Living Well in Orlando, FL with other offices in Mount Dora, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Center for Living Well
    960 BACK STAGE LN, Orlando, FL 32830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 934-4100
  2
    Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks
    6909 Old Highway 441 S Ste 300, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 415-2636
  3
    West Orange Family Medical Care
    1002 S Dillard St Ste 102, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 877-3577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Waterman

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
McMurray's Test
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
McMurray's Test

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
HIV Care Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat HIV Care
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Transgender Health Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 14, 2022
    He listens, doesn't judge, is wicked smart, and has helped me a ton.
    just somebody — May 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO
    About Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295036697
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Medical Education
    • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
    Undergraduate School
    • George Fox University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

