Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Neher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Neher works at Akron General Bariatric Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Stow, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.