Dr. Jeffrey Neale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Neale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Neale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Neale works at
Locations
Colorectal Institutethe13770 Plantation Rd Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 275-0728
Physicians Primary Care of Southwest Florida Pl5700 Lee Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 275-0728Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
21st Century Oncology LLC2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 210, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 275-0728
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neale has an awesome bedside manner. Very compassionate, detailed on what is going to happen and why. Took plenty of time with me in the exam room, never felt rushed. I would give him a 15 on a scale of 1-10!
About Dr. Jeffrey Neale, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124253893
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neale works at
Dr. Neale has seen patients for Colectomy, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Neale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.