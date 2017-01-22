Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Neal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Neal works at Arthritis Center Of Lexington in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.