Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Nau works at
Locations
Ent. Associates3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 3A, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-7300
Dr. Harold Blevins5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 209, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 447-3265
Forefront Dermatology Sc1263 Hospital Dr NW, Corydon, IN 47112 Directions (877) 897-3332
Center for Healthcare Innovations Inc.1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 104, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (877) 897-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 10 year old daughter had her tonsils removed by Dr Nau, he was very informative and caring. He answered all my questions and really took the time to understand my concerns. After surgery Dr Nau took the time to go over post op after care for my child! I would 100% recommend Dr Nau to my friends and family!
About Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1184763658
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nau works at
Dr. Nau has seen patients for Otitis Media, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nau.
