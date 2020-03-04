Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalesnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.
Dr. Nalesnik works at
Locations
-
1
Kern Medical Center1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 326-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kern Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nalesnik?
Seen him for incontinent issues, and must say was extremely satisfied with his treatment options. Great bedside manner, very professional and compassionate with sensitivity on my medical condition.
About Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1932181757
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalesnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalesnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalesnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nalesnik works at
Dr. Nalesnik has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalesnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalesnik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalesnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalesnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalesnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.