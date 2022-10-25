Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nakhjavan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nakhjavan works at Dr. Jeffrey M. Nakhjavan in West Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.