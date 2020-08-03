Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Najor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Najor works at CARDIOQ HEART AND VASCULAR SPECIALISTS OF MICHIGAN in Beverly Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.