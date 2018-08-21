Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mundorf works at Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton in Templeton, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

