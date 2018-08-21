Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mundorf works at
Locations
-
1
Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton1255 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 DirectionsMonday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Gastroenterology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mundorf?
Very kind, patient, thorough and his staff were top notch with both my wife and myself in our procedures. Lucky to have him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1598746174
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mundorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mundorf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mundorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mundorf works at
Dr. Mundorf has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mundorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mundorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mundorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mundorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mundorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.