Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mundorf works at Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton in Templeton, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Coast Gastroenterology - Templeton
    1255 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Central Coast Gastroenterology- San Luis Obispo
    1551 Bishop St Ste 230, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Gastroenterology
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(8)
Aug 21, 2018
Very kind, patient, thorough and his staff were top notch with both my wife and myself in our procedures. Lucky to have him.
Dave in San Luis Obispo, CA — Aug 21, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD
About Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1598746174
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Duke University Med Center|University Ca San Diego Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Mundorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mundorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mundorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mundorf has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mundorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mundorf. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mundorf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mundorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mundorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

