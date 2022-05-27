See All Urologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD

Urology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Mullins works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood
    725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mullins?

May 27, 2022
Doctor Mullins is the kindest, most genuine, down-to-Earth, humble doctor I have ever met. He is also extremely smart, highly trained, and incredibly creative, which is just what you want in a surgeon. For reference, I have been a registered nurse for three years at another large hospital, and, having met many doctors, I do not say that lightly. From his Patagonia vest to his Bob Ross socks, Doctor Mullins stands out from his peers. When we went to see him for the first time, it was after having received nothing but nightmarish news from the urology team at Erlanger, over a very protracted time line. After being told about us at 9PM by a colleague, Dr. Mullins saw us in his office at 9AM the very next day. Within that time he had reviewed my husband’s case, thought through multiple scenarios, and formulated a plan that was vastly superior to any we had heard prior. He allowed my husband’s entire family, all five of us, back for the consultation. We didn’t have to wait long. When the doctor came in, he looked my husband in the eye, shook his hand, and sat down in front of him. He said that the first thing he wanted to do was save my husband’s life. And the second thing he wanted to do was save his quality of life. He didn’t promise he could do it; but he promised that he would try. He scheduled a PET scan for the very next week, and surgery for the week following. Everything happened so quickly, which is something you are extremely grateful for when dealing with a fast-growing cancer. Fast forward and we’re two weeks post-op. The surgery went just as expected, per the pathology report, my husband is now cancer free. The team at Memorial provide us with so much support, and Dr. Mullins has continued to be kind and responsive, just as he was in the beginning. This is personal to me because of the incredible service that this doctor has given us. My husband is uninsured, and this man has donated his time and energy to us, out of the goodness of his heart. What I can tell you without a doubt in my heart is this: When you are at your most vulnerable and needing someone to save your life, Dr. Mullins is that guy. He will make you feel listened to. He will make you feel safe. He will make you feel cared for. That is incredibly rare in this day and age. On my license and my reputation, both of which I take very seriously: I could not recommend a doctor more highly.
Jamie Hampton — May 27, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mullins to family and friends

Dr. Mullins' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mullins

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD.

About Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1508038944
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mullins works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mullins’s profile.

Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.