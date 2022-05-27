Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Mullins works at
Locations
CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullins?
Doctor Mullins is the kindest, most genuine, down-to-Earth, humble doctor I have ever met. He is also extremely smart, highly trained, and incredibly creative, which is just what you want in a surgeon. For reference, I have been a registered nurse for three years at another large hospital, and, having met many doctors, I do not say that lightly. From his Patagonia vest to his Bob Ross socks, Doctor Mullins stands out from his peers. When we went to see him for the first time, it was after having received nothing but nightmarish news from the urology team at Erlanger, over a very protracted time line. After being told about us at 9PM by a colleague, Dr. Mullins saw us in his office at 9AM the very next day. Within that time he had reviewed my husband’s case, thought through multiple scenarios, and formulated a plan that was vastly superior to any we had heard prior. He allowed my husband’s entire family, all five of us, back for the consultation. We didn’t have to wait long. When the doctor came in, he looked my husband in the eye, shook his hand, and sat down in front of him. He said that the first thing he wanted to do was save my husband’s life. And the second thing he wanted to do was save his quality of life. He didn’t promise he could do it; but he promised that he would try. He scheduled a PET scan for the very next week, and surgery for the week following. Everything happened so quickly, which is something you are extremely grateful for when dealing with a fast-growing cancer. Fast forward and we’re two weeks post-op. The surgery went just as expected, per the pathology report, my husband is now cancer free. The team at Memorial provide us with so much support, and Dr. Mullins has continued to be kind and responsive, just as he was in the beginning. This is personal to me because of the incredible service that this doctor has given us. My husband is uninsured, and this man has donated his time and energy to us, out of the goodness of his heart. What I can tell you without a doubt in my heart is this: When you are at your most vulnerable and needing someone to save your life, Dr. Mullins is that guy. He will make you feel listened to. He will make you feel safe. He will make you feel cared for. That is incredibly rare in this day and age. On my license and my reputation, both of which I take very seriously: I could not recommend a doctor more highly.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508038944
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Parkridge Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mullins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
