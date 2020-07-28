Dr. Jeffrey Mulholland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulholland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mulholland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mulholland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Mulholland works at
Locations
-
1
Cranberry, Moon, & Sewickley Locations144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates - Moon725 Cherrington Pkwy, Moon Township, PA 15108 Directions (412) 942-7262Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Sewickley Office1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulholland?
My appointment with dr. Mulholland went good on friday. He said i have whats called patellofemrol crepitis and pain transference with tight hip flexors so he recommended me to see a physical therapist about it so today my pt gave me exercises to do before Friday the 31. I highly recommend to see mulholland and dan primm for anything.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mulholland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1619969151
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Virginia
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulholland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulholland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulholland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulholland works at
Dr. Mulholland has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulholland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mulholland speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulholland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulholland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulholland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulholland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.