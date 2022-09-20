Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Muler, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and ProMedica Flower Hospital.



Dr. Muler works at ProMedica Physicians Hematology | Oncology Associates in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.