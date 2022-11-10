Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muench is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Muench works at
Locations
James F Mcmurry Jr MD PC11119 Rockville Pike Ste 409, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 230-9299
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He took excellent care of me after an accident. Always available for care and to answer questions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1093725301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Muench has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muench has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Muench. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muench.
