Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Muench, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Muench works at James F Mcmurry Jr MD PC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

