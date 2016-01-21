Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mueller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Locations
Whole Family HealthCare1201 Louisiana Ave Ste E, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 644-2990Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
When our house burned down in 2012, our family went to Whole Family Healthcare to get a diagnosis for our daughter who was self-mutilating.Dr. Mueller was able to give a medical diagnosis of PTSD, but also from his thorough questioning and empathetic attention, was able to offer other doable, non-invasive alternatives that we had not thought of.His caring attitude with our traumatized daughter and depth of knowledge, made me so glad I found Dr. Mueller and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jeffrey Mueller, MD
- 33 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
