Dr. Jeffrey Mozwecz, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mozwecz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Mozwecz works at JEFFREY A MOZWECZ MD in Palos Heights, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sw. Medical Consultants Inc.
    Sw. Medical Consultants Inc.
6400 W College Dr Ste 600, Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 389-3224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Prostatitis
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Mozwecz, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1073655056
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mozwecz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Mozwecz works at JEFFREY A MOZWECZ MD in Palos Heights, IL.

Dr. Mozwecz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozwecz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozwecz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

