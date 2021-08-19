Dr. Jeffrey Mossel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mossel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mossel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mossel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.
Locations
Big Rapids Foot and Ankle - Jeff Mossel103 S State St, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 796-4522
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring!
About Dr. Jeffrey Mossel, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mossel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mossel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mossel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mossel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mossel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mossel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mossel.
