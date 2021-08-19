Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mossel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.



Dr. Mossel works at Big Rapids Foot & Ankle in Big Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.