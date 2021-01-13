See All Dermatologists in Oviedo, FL
Dermatology
4 (24)
17 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Moskowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Moskowitz works at Knipe & Moskowitz MD PA in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Moskowitz Dermatology M.d. P.l.l.c
    1000 W Broadway St Ste 206, Oviedo, FL 32765 (407) 581-2888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
Dermatitis
Keloid Scar
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Folliculitis
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 13, 2021
    Dr. Moskowitz and staff are the best! Friendly people. Make you feel very comfortable. Explain everything to you so you know what to expect. Dr. Moskowitz was recommended to me and I recommend him to anyone needing a dermatologist. I can praise them enough!
    Tom Atkinson — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Moskowitz, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558363952
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Moskowitz works at Knipe & Moskowitz MD PA in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moskowitz's profile.

    Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

