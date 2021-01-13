Dr. Moskowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Moskowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Moskowitz, MD is a Dermatologist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Moskowitz Dermatology M.d. P.l.l.c1000 W Broadway St Ste 206, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 581-2888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moskowitz and staff are the best! Friendly people. Make you feel very comfortable. Explain everything to you so you know what to expect. Dr. Moskowitz was recommended to me and I recommend him to anyone needing a dermatologist. I can praise them enough!
About Dr. Jeffrey Moskowitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moskowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moskowitz has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moskowitz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Moskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.