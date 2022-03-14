See All Psychiatrists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Morse, MD

Psychiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Morse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS.

Dr. Morse works at TIDEWATER PSYCHOTHERAPY SERVICES in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Psychotherapy Services
    260 Grayson Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 497-3670
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Autism

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2022
    I was a patient of DR. MORSE yrs. ago he was a truly kind dr. I'm hoping to be a patient of his again
    Diane Clark — Mar 14, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Morse, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326153966
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
    • Old Dominion University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Morse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morse has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morse works at TIDEWATER PSYCHOTHERAPY SERVICES in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Morse’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.