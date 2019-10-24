See All Podiatrists in Eaton Rapids, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM

Podiatry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eaton Rapids, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Mclaren Port Huron and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Morin works at Eaton Rapids Family Medicine in Eaton Rapids, MI with other offices in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Noroyan, DPM
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
8 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eaton Rapids Specialty Clinic
    1500 S Main St, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 663-9403
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Michigan State University Spine & Orthopedic Center
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 500, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 884-8701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Mclaren Port Huron
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Morin?

    Oct 24, 2019
    I had the topaz procedure by doctor morin and i have not had any pain or issues with my foot since. highly recommended.
    sarah — Oct 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Morin to family and friends

    Dr. Morin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Morin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093701203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Joseph Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.