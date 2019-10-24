Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Eaton Rapids, MI. They graduated from Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Mclaren Port Huron and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Morin works at
Locations
-
1
Eaton Rapids Specialty Clinic1500 S Main St, Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 Directions (517) 663-9403Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Michigan State University Spine & Orthopedic Center4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 500, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-8701
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morin?
I had the topaz procedure by doctor morin and i have not had any pain or issues with my foot since. highly recommended.
About Dr. Jeffrey Morin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1093701203
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Dr. William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Morin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.