Dr. Jeffrey Morehouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morehouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Morehouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Morehouse, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Morehouse works at
Locations
-
1
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morehouse?
I had a consultation with Dr. Morehouse to discuss prophylactic mastectomy/reconstruction surgery, following 2 breast cancer diagnoses over the last 15 years. He was very thorough in his discussion of my options and in his examination/evaluation of my situation. What is even better is that he was encouraging and enthusiastic about my propects for a successful operation. I very much appreciate this type of positive energy from my physicians and will choose him for this surgery, should I decide to proceed!
About Dr. Jeffrey Morehouse, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487687067
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Center
- Yale University
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Washington University St Louis
- Stanford University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morehouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morehouse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morehouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morehouse works at
Dr. Morehouse speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Morehouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morehouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morehouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morehouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.