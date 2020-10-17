Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Portland Gastroenterology Center161 Marginal Way, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 774-8277
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr Moore’s and I just had surgery in October my experience with him & the entire surgical staffing was above & beyond comforting, everyone was excellent. The entire experience with the office staff is outstanding, I would highly recommend Maine Eye to everyone. Thank you all again for the comfort of ease during surgery . ??
About Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518963677
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
- Brown U/Rhode Island Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Ophthalmology

