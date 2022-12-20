Dr. Jeffrey Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Moody, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Moody, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Pikes Peak Urology6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 531-7007
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Moody is the best. I've been seeing him for a few years now and have left a review previously but I think my last visit warrants another. I needed a very unpleasant procedure done and, first of all, his assistant, Stacy got me an appointment very quickly and answered all of my many questions. Then, Dr. Moody came into the procedure room explaining everything to me with a great combination of inspiring confidence sprinkled in with just a touch of humor. Great bedside manner. It was over before I knew it. He then met my wife and I a few minutes after the procedure to explain the findings and how they related to the lab work that caused the concern in the first place. I went into the procedure with a high degree of confidence in Dr. Moody and left the office with an even higher confidence level.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- Indiana University School Of Med
- University Of California Los Angeles School Of Med
- University Of California At Los Angeles School Of Medinice
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Urology
Dr. Moody has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moody has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moody speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
