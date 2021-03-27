Dr. Jeffrey Mono, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mono, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Mono works at
Locations
-
1
The Midwest Center for Sight8901 Golf Rd Ste 300, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 824-3127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mono?
I was sad to have to lose such a good doctor, but, Doctor Mono took very good care of my eyes when he was in practice. He no longer is an ophthalmologist and I was referred to Dr. Katz whom is one heck of a great doctor as well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mono, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1306869284
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- Georgetown U Med Ctr
- Mercy Hospital, San Diego, Ca
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Univ MI
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mono has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mono accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mono works at
Dr. Mono speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mono.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.