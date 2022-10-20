Dr. Jeffrey Monash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Monash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Monash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Monash works at
Locations
-
1
Tucson Bariatric4715 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 319-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Haven of Tucson3705 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 319-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monash?
An amazing doctor
About Dr. Jeffrey Monash, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1437183035
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monash works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Monash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.