Dr. Jeffrey Mokris, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mokris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 Vail Ave Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years Dr Mokris has replaced both of my knees and hips .... and I couldn't be more pleased with the outcome. I've had virtually no problems with any of the procedures. I found that he seemed genuinely concerned and his follow-up was outstanding.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mokris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1558344499
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
