Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia1503 Hatcher Ln Ste 100, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-9922Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Foot & Ankle of Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 411, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 332-0330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ankle and Foot Centers of America1909 Mallory Ln Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 814-0885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
Dr. Mitchell has taken are of foot/ankle surgeries for both of my girls and most recent me! I broke (unbeknownst to me) a toe on a Fri. night and when I sent him pics on Sat. morning, he wouldn't let me wait until Mon. to see me, but instead met me at his office and treated me! This level of service is unheard of these days, but that is just who Dr. Mitchell is...truly one of a kind!
About Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1912219296
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Southern Indiana
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.