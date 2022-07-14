Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mitchell, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Columbia in Columbia, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.