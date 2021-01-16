Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Mino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Mino works at Suncoast Surgical Associates in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.