Dr. Jeffrey Minkovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Minkovitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Minkovitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Minkovitz works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians & Surgeons PA1207 N Scott St, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 652-3353
-
2
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-6485
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minkovitz?
Everyone on Dr Jeff’s staff was courteous, professional and helpful. They put me at ease in preparation for my procedure.
About Dr. Jeffrey Minkovitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457358889
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minkovitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minkovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minkovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minkovitz works at
Dr. Minkovitz has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Glaucoma and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minkovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.