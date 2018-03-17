Dr. Jeffrey Mindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mindel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Mindel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Locations
Bay West Endocrinology Associates6535 N Charles St Ste 400, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 828-7417
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Mindel for about 6 years for a thyroid problem. I get where some patients are coming from with his beside manner, but I really like him and I think he's just a bit shy. I feel like he genuinely listens to me. And yes, he's young but I would not dismiss him for that.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mindel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1821133091
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mindel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mindel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mindel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mindel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mindel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mindel.
