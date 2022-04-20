Dr. Minassian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Minassian, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Minassian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1145 Zonolite Rd NE Ste 8, Atlanta, GA 30306 Directions (404) 875-8945
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minassian?
Great bedside manner. Haven't had a visit, but have been a colleague for many years
About Dr. Jeffrey Minassian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1437205481
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minassian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Minassian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minassian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minassian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minassian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.