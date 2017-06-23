Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Arthroscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.