Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
New Dorp Office347 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions
Talia Shwer Podiatry PC2075 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 968-3338
I took my 12 year old son today for pain and swelling of his left big toe. Dr. Miller was very professional, pleasant and treated my son with care and made my son feel comfortable. the office staff were very polite and helpful.
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
