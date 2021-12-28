Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Pollen Allergy and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.