Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Baptist Health Urology10 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (844) 946-9362
Boca Urology825 Meadows Rd Ste 111, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 394-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is really great. I am a new patient who needed surgery. I'm grateful to Dr. Miller & also to his staff. Rachel in his office made things happen very easily for me as far as cutting through red tape. Also phoning to ask how I'm doing, checking in with me just to let me know they are "there". This office cares about their patients. Dr. Miller is caring, easy going, warm...and he listens. He knows what he is doing, & has helped lessen the down time of my recovery. I highly recommend Dr. Jeffrey Miller.
About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology and General Surgery, University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
