Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Baptist Health Urology in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.